100-year-old California Pea Soup Andersen's closes without public notice

If you've driven between Northern and Southern California, you've likely seen the billboards along Highway 101 and Interstate 5 for Pea Soup Andersen's.

But the 100-year-old restaurant in Buellton, en route to the Danish holiday town Solvang, has closed without any public notice, SFGATE first reported, noting that there are rumors that the property might be turned into housing.

The property was previously listed for sale for just under $5 million in 2021.

Multiple people confirmed the quiet closure to SFGATE, including workers at the restaurant’s other location off Interstate 5 in Santa Nella.

The Central Coast restaurant boasted that at its peak, waiters served 2 million cups of soup to locals and travelers every year.

The restaurant was opened in 1924 by Denmark-born Anton Andersen as a highway restaurant serving everyday fare, but the signature pea soup quickly became its most famous dish.