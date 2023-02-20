100-year-old man killed in Oakland hit-and-run

article

A 100-year-old Oakland man was killed in a hit-and-run on Sunday morning.

According to police, a driver in a tan or white Mini Copper hit the man in the intersection of 19th and Harrison streets just after 7:00 a.m.

Oakland police said the victim suffered severe head trauma and was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.