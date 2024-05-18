11-year-old girl killed in Fairfield; driver arrested

A 32-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of vehicular manslaughter a year after the death of an 11-year-old girl, Fairfield police said Friday.

Elena Lindsey McGraw-Ogans was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the collision that killed the Grange Middle School student on March 23, 2023, police said in a Facebook posting.

The crash occurred about 8 a.m. when the sixth-grader was walking in a crosswalk in the area of East Tabor Avenue and Blossom Avenue, police said.

The girl was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The driver was initially accused of felony driving a motor vehicle while impaired, resulting in injury, but was released, police said.

Investigators continued working behind the scenes and the Solano County District Attorney's Office authorized an arrest warrant, according to police.



