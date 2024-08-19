12 arrested in Santa Clara mail theft investigation

What started as a mail theft investigation at a condominium complex in Santa Clara has resulted in 12 arrests. Santa Clara police say their investigation led them to bust a major fraud and theft ring.

On August 5, a person using a postal service key was captured on security video opening all 130 mailboxes at the Boulevard condominium complex near El Camino Real and Scott Blvd. in Santa Clara.

Police say it was that video, and the quick reporting by residents, that helped them develop leads in this case. Police then served search warrants on August 14 at two apartment units in the cities of Santa Clara and San Jose.

"During those search warrants we were able to locate body armor, personal identifying information, narcotics for sale, stolen property, license plates, checkbooks, notebooks with personal identifying information of multiple victims," said Lt. Michael Crescini of the Santa Clara Police Department."

Evidence photos provided by Santa Clara police also show postal service keys, a postal service uniform, along with several bags of drugs, a holster for a firearm and body armor along with other contraband which was seized from the apartments.

Mail theft from community mailboxes has been an ongoing problem and, while postal inspectors say they are not able to personally update residents on individual cases, they say they are working on these crimes every day.

"I want to assure your viewers and postal customers throughout the Bay Area that postal inspectors are aware of these complaints and work very hard to respond, to apprehend mail thieves, and bring them to justice. There are postal inspectors assigned to every zip code in the Bay Area investigating mail theft, robberies of carriers,"said Matthew Norfleet, an inspector with the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Norfleet confirmed that postal inspectors also participated in the court-approved search warrants along with Santa Clara police.

At the Boulevard condominiums where the mail theft occurred, residents say they are glad to hear of the arrests. "I am very happy, very happy. Hopefully they will solve this problem eventually," said resident Michelle Jiang who said she was among those who had mail stolen from the community mailboxes.

Police and postal service inspectors ask that anyone who is a victim of mail theft should report it to authorities as quickly as possible. You can file a report with postal inspectors at uspis.gov or call 877-876-2455.