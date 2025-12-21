Suspects flee after smash-and-grab robbery at Sunvalley Mall in Concord

article

Police in Concord are searching for a group of suspects who broke displays and stole items from a jewelry store at Sunvalley Mall on Sunday morning.

The Concord Police Department began receiving reports of the smash-and-grab robbery at the store inside of the mall just before 11:55 a.m. on Sunday, according to a department statement.

The CPD said the thieves used hammers to break glass display cases, which some witnesses initially reported as gunshots. However, officers confirmed that no shots were fired during the robbery.

The group of thieves fled the scene in a waiting vehicle before police arrived. They were last seen heading toward the 680 Freeway.