2 more arrests made in San Jose Kim Hung jewelry store heist

San Jose police have arrested two more suspects in connection with a violent takeover robbery at a San Jose jewelry store that left an 88-year-old shop owner injured.

The San Jose Police Department announced Monday that 19-year-old Jamieon Miller of Tracy and 19-year-old Wesley Miller of Oakland were arrested for their alleged roles in the Sept. 5 smash-and-grab robbery at Kim Hung Jewelry. Police did not say if the two men were related.

During the arrests and related searches, police allegedly found two unregistered firearms, an unregistered assault rifle, ammunition, loaded magazines, high capacity drum magazines, and "evidence of the crime."

The two suspects join 13 others who were arrested for their alleged roles in the Sept. 5 smash-and-grab robbery at Kim Hung Jewelry.

The backstory:

The group is accused of ramming a vehicle through the front doors of Kim Hung Jewelry, located in the 1900 block of Aborn Road, before storming inside.

Surveillance footage shows suspects smashing display cases, stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry, and fleeing in multiple vehicles.

The 88-year-old store owner was knocked to the ground and assaulted during the incident. Family members said he suffered a stroke and injuries from broken glass. He was hospitalized and later released.

San Jose police allege that Jamieon Miller was the suspect who attacked the store owner.

"There is no crime more disturbing than one committed against an elder or a child," said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan. "I know our entire city was shocked to see an 88-year-old attacked in broad daylight at his own shop – but they won’t be shocked to learn the suspect is now behind bars. I want to thank Chief Joseph and our entire department for working doggedly to find those responsible and hold them accountable."