12-year-old charged in accidental shooting at Oakland middle school that wounded student

A 12-year-old student at an East Oakland middle school was charged in an accidental shooting that left another student wounded.

Authorities said a 13-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound following the Aug. 29 shooting at Madison Park Academy, located in Sobrante Park. He has since been released from the hospital.

SEE ALSO: Parents say they were not alerted about shooting at Oakland school

Investigators with the Oakland Police Department found that the 12-year-old had accidentally discharged the weapon.

An eighth grader at Madison Park Academy told KTVU the victim was her friend.

"I was hanging with my friends when I heard the gunshot. At the time I didn't know it was a gunshot," she said. "I was sticking around until I heard my friend screaming. It turns out he was the one who got shot."

Students at the school say they hid in classrooms and the gym after the shot rang out.

"I was worried that was potentially my last moment in case he decided to go ballistic and go crazy. I texted my dad, gave him information, I texted my mom," said a 17-year-old student.

Madison Park Academy serves sixth through 12th-grade students.