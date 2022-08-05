13-year-old girl hit by bullet fragment in San Leandro shooting
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A 13-year-old girl was hit by a bullet fragment after shots rang out in San Leandro Friday morning.
San Leandro police said a shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of E. 14th Street.
Officers said it appears that the shooting happened inside a business.
"At this time, it is unknown if this was a robbery attempt or a direct and targeted shooting," police said in a news release.
Authorities said two to three shots were fired.
Investigators believe a 13-year-old was injured by a bullet fragment striking her foot.
She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The suspects fled the scene, police said.