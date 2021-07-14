15-year-old boy shot and killed in Vallejo, police investigating.

Vallejo police are investigating a homicide following the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy on Wednesday.

Police said they responded to the 200 block of Maine Street at 5:52 p.m. on the report of multiple shots fired. The location is near Marina Vista Apartments.

When they arrived, officers found the victim suffering at least one gunshot wound. He was declared deceased at the scene. Police said this is an active investigation.

Police did not immediately have information on suspects or possible arrests, but said a press release was forthcoming.

