15-year-old Brentwood girl missing for days: Police

Brentwood police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Demari Powell was last seen Wednesday morning after being dropped off at the bus stop for Heritage High School, where she didn't attend that day. She was also reportedly seen in downtown Brentwood that same day as well.

Demari is 5'2 and approximately 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black bandanna on her head, white zip hoodie, pink spaghetti strap shirt, black and white bell bottoms, and fluffy pink flip-flops.

Anyone with information regarding Demari can call Brentwood police dispatch at Brentwood police at (925) 809-7911 or 911. Callers may remain anonymous.