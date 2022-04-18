15-year-old girl stabbed to death by intruder at a Stockton high school

article

A high school student in Stockton has died at the hospital after being stabbed Monday by a trespasser on the campus, school officials said.

Stagg High School was put under lockdown following the incident and a suspect is in custody, according to the Stockton Unified School District.

Police and school district officials say the girl was stabbed several times at about 11 a.m., by a man who targeted her. Authorities said a man in his 40s drove up to the school, entered through a gate and attacked before security and staff could stop him. He was immediately arrested.

A motive for the stabbing has not been found but police investigators remain at the scene.

Associated Press contributed to this story.