15-year-old Warriors fan gifted backyard basketball court

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 6:39AM
Daly City
15-year-old Isaiah, who has epilepsy and cerebral palsy, was gifted a basketball court by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

DALY CITY, Calif. - A 15-year-old in Daly City with physical challenges and anxiety over shooting hoops in public now has his own backyard basketball court. 

The Make-A-Wish Foundation sent a video of the celebration, showing Isaiah throwing  hoops with his family.

Isaiah lives with epilepsy and cerebral palsy and is a lifelong Warriors fan who loves to play basketball.

But his family says he struggled with anxiety about playing because of his fear of having a seizure.

Now, he has his own place to play.

"I almost cried," he said. "I feel really lucky to have this."

His family says the colorful court is also motivating him to make sure he does his physical therapy and important stretches.
 