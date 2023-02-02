15-year-old Warriors fan gifted backyard basketball court

A 15-year-old in Daly City with physical challenges and anxiety over shooting hoops in public now has his own backyard basketball court.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation sent a video of the celebration, showing Isaiah throwing hoops with his family.

Isaiah lives with epilepsy and cerebral palsy and is a lifelong Warriors fan who loves to play basketball.

But his family says he struggled with anxiety about playing because of his fear of having a seizure.

Now, he has his own place to play.

"I almost cried," he said. "I feel really lucky to have this."

His family says the colorful court is also motivating him to make sure he does his physical therapy and important stretches.

