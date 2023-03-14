Over 150,000 people without power across the Bay Area

article

Strong winds across the Bay Area have left over 150,000 residents without power on Tuesday afternoon.

According to PG&E 155,393 people in the Bay Area are without power as of 12:30 pm. The South Bay is the most affected.

PG&E sent the following power outage breakdown to KTVU:

San Francisco-- 2,111.

The Peninsula-- 26,254

North Bay-- 10,349

East Bay-- 56,931

South Bay-- 59,748

PG&E has not said what has caused the outages. They did not say when power may be restored.

The latest atmospheric river knocked down trees and power lines and closed multiple major freeways.

A high wind warning is in effect for much of the Bay Area until 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

