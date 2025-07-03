$150K reward: Armed man robs Richmond post office

The U.S. Post Office released video on Wednesday of an armed man robbing the Richmond branch.

The robbery was reported just before 1 p.m. at the Nevin Avenue post office near the Richmond Kaiser, officials said.

The man brandished a gun and wore a black sweatshirt, mask and orange gloves.

The video shows him reaching over the counter and holding a box.

It's unclear what he got away with.

The post office is offering $150,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

