$150K reward: Armed man robs Richmond post office
RICHMOND, Calif. - The U.S. Post Office released video on Wednesday of an armed man robbing the Richmond branch.
The robbery was reported just before 1 p.m. at the Nevin Avenue post office near the Richmond Kaiser, officials said.
The man brandished a gun and wore a black sweatshirt, mask and orange gloves.
The video shows him reaching over the counter and holding a box.
It's unclear what he got away with.
The post office is offering $150,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.