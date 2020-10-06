16 firefighters evaluated for possible carbon monoxide exposure in Sonoma County

More than a dozen firefighters were evaluated Tuesday after a possible carbon monoxide exposure in Sonoma County at a location out of the Glass Fire burn area, according to fire officials.

The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m and the firefighters were brought to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

A total of 16 firefighters were evaluated and one was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. The remaining 15 returned to the fire line.

The cause of the carbon monoxide exposure was not yet known.

The possible exposure follows Cal Fire announcing they've reached 50 percent containment on the Glass Fire. As of Tuesday morning, the blaze has burned 66,840 acres and destroyed hundreds of structures in the neighboring counties.