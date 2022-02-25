16-year-old boy killed in Concord crash involving bicyclist, truck, other vehicles

Police in Concord say a 16-year-old boy was killed in a crash on Friday that involved several vehicles, including a bicycle. Police described the boy as a pedestrian. One person was arrested.

The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Four people besides the bicyclist were treated at the scene. They were not transported to the hospital.

The crash affected traffic on Galindo Street and Clayton Road. The street was closed in both directions.

Contra Costa fire officials said when they arrived at the scene, a bicyclist was trapped between a light pole and a truck.

Police said the boy who was killed was struck by one of the vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene. One of the drivers involved was arrested for vehicular manslaughter.

A KTVU camera crew arrived at the scene and saw a tree-trimming truck was smashed into a pole with extensive damage to its front end.

The crash remains under investigation.

Bay City News contributed to this story.