16-year-old boy visiting his grandfather killed in Oakland shooting; cousin injured

A 16-year-old boy who was visiting his grandfather was shot and killed in Oakland Thursday evening and his 18-year-old cousin was injured, according to family members and police.

The shooting took place at around 6 p.m. in the Frick neighborhood at 64th Avenue and Camden Street.

A witness, who wished to remain anonymous, told KTVU the boy was shot on the sidewalk from someone inside a car – possibly a black Acura with tinted windows -- that pulled up next to him. The boy died at the scene.

"Oh my God, lord! Don't tell me they shot my baby," cried Esau Brooks, the boy's grandfather, who met with family members at the crime scene.

The boy's 18-year-old cousin was shot and taken to the hospital, according to a family member. Relatives and police said he was in critical, but stable condition.

The boy who killed was identified by family as ‘Keyez’ Brooks. He attended Hayward High School and was visiting his grandfather.

"This was just a child with a backpack on," the witness said, saying that he saw someone in the car pull the trigger and heard six or seven shots, before the car sped off.

He said the boy had no chance.

"If he wanted to run, he wouldn't even have been able to run due to the fact that it was the fence, or the school was there," the witness said. "So really he was like just a sitting duck."

Speaking to KTVU from the crime scene, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said police responded to calls of shots fired after ShotSpotter activation alerted them to this incident.

Armstrong said the teen died from gunshot wounds.

The motive is unknown as the police investigation is in its early stages. It is unclear if the victims were targeted.

"Obviously when you have a 16-year-old child that is gunned down in broad daylight, it is alarming, it is concerning, and it's hurtful," Armstrong said. "It's hurtful to this community. Obviously emotions are high. The family was distraught."

Amrstrong said this type of violence as no place in the community.

"When kids can't walk down the street without being victims of a barrage of gunfire, it says that we have a problem," he said.

Armstrong said he has met with the family and that he feels their pain. He described the victim killed as a "good kid."

Police did not offer any suspect information or descriptions of the vehicle involved.

Police are seeking additional witnesses.

"We know that it was a high-powered rifle that was shot," Armstrong said. "We know that this was in broad daylight and we know people saw what happened out here."

An early version of this story reported the cousin injured was also 16 years old. A correction has been made to reflect their actual age.