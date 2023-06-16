16-year-old Hayward teenager deemed missing

article

Local authorities are searching for a missing teen, believed to have run away.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is searching for 16-year-old Elijah Buttler. Elijah was last seen around 1 p.m. Monday at his home on Standish Avenue in Hayward.

He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker, black shirt, and gray Adidas sweatpants with white stripes. Officials said he is "familiar" with public transportation. Officials said they don't believe Elijah had money or his cell phone on him.

He is 6 feet 3 inches and approximately 120 pounds. He has short dreads and brown eyes. He is also known to frequent Hayward's Meek Estate Park on Hampton Road.

Anyone who sees Elijah or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's office at (510) 667-7721.

SEE ALSO: