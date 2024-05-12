Medical emergency reported at Pacifica beach, avoid area

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area of the beach near Esplanade Avenue in Pacifica on Sunday afternoon due to a medical emergency there.

North County Fire Authority crews and a California Highway Patrol helicopter have reported to the scene of the medical emergency, the fire agency said around 1:30 p.m.

Esplanade Avenue runs north-south in Pacifica, parallel to U.S. Highway 1. Pacifica Esplanade Beach is at the north end of Esplanade Avenue.