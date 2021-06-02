16-year-old mother and infant daughter reported missing from San Mateo

article

The San Mateo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old mother and her 5-month-old daughter who were last seen on May 29.

Police say they're concerned about the welfare of 16-year-old Claudia Ramirez-Banales and Claudia’s 5-month-old daughter, Abigail Ramirez-Banales. The two are considered at-risk because of their age.

Both were last seen on Saturday, May 29 at their family home in San Mateo. Their family reported them missing on Tuesday, June 1.

Police say that the 16-year-old mother advised her family Saturday night that she wanted to live separately from them.

Claudia Ramirez-Banales is described by San Mateo police as a Hispanic female, 16 years-old, height 5’01", weighs 165 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

Abigail Ramirez-Banales is described by San Mateo police as a Hispanic female, 5 months-old, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Advertisement

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact San Mateo Police Department at (650) 522-7700. Tips can also be submitted at https://www.cityofsanmateo.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-4-4/Report-a-Tip-To-SMPD-83-83.