Authorities are investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy near a skate park in Healdsburg.

The Healdsburg Police Department received a call around 10:30 p.m. from the victim to report that he had been stabbed in the area of Foss Creek Pathway behind Carson Warner Skate Park.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with stab wounds to his back. The teen was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said he is expected to recover.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing and who else may have been involved.

No further details were immediately released.