Wednesday was the first day of school at Berkeley Technology Academy, but the excitement was tempered by the recent death of a popular student.

Kenny Houff, 17, was shot and killed in Oakland less than two weeks ago.

His death left his family, friends, and school community in shock.

"He always found the light in any situation. He was very intelligent," said his mother Tawana Grant as she struggled with the grief of losing her son to gun violence.

"Him being my only son, that was like my heart you know. And this is every mother's worst nightmare," said Grant.

On August 2, just after 6 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound on Garfield Avenue in East Oakland.

Kenny died at the scene.

Grant said her son had been visiting a family friend and that he had gotten into an argument with someone he knew outside the home.

She said the situation quickly escalated.

SEE ALSO: 16-year-old dies in Vallejo shooting near apartment complex

Authorities said no arrests have been made and that the investigation is ongoing.

"I'm trying to take it day by day. This has broken me," said Grant.

Kenny's sister shared a cell phone video of Kenny riding his bicycle with his 3-year-old nephew just two days before he was killed.

His mother said he was close with his family.

He played football at Berkeley High School and was set to start his senior year at Berkeley Technology Academy.

Sophina Jones, a counselor at the high school, said the mood was somber on the first day of class as students and staff coped with the loss.

Jones described Kenny as a silent giant always ready to help other students.

She said the loss cuts deep.

Jones shared a message one student wrote to Kenny, "I would have been calling you to see what you were going to wear for the first day of school. And now, I can't."

Kenny's mother said she's speaking out about the death of her son because she wants the senseless killings to stop.

She encouraged parents to talk to their children about gun violence and teach them to resolve differences peacefully.

Grant had these words for her son and other young people: "Easy to get in trouble, but hard to get out of it."

She had planned a trip with Kenny and his sisters to go to Universal Studios, and they were supposed to leave the day after he was killed.

Grant said her son looked forward to his senior year and high school graduation. He was considering a future as an auto mechanic or pilot.

The family plans to hold memorial services for the teen on August 31.

His sister started an online fundraiser to help with expenses.

