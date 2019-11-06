17-year-old girl killed, 17-year-old boy injured in Antioch shooting

article

A 17-year-old girl was killed and a 17-year-old boy was injured following a shooting in a residential area of Antioch and as of early Wednesday morning, the suspect was not in custody, police said.

Officers were called out about Tuesday about 7:10 p.m. to Morro and La Jolla drives after hearing several gunshots, according to Lt. John Fortner. The area shows mostly one- and two-story homes in the neighborhood.

Just about the same time that officers were arriving to the shooting scene, the two teens arrived at a hospital suffering from at least one gunshot wound each, according to police.

Police did not say how the teens got there. But a witness told KTVU that police told him the boy drove the girl to Kaiser Antioch Medical Center on Sand Creek Road, where she died in the emergency room.

The boy suffered from a gunshot wound not considered life-threatening, Fortner said.

The suspect is only described as a man. No motive was revealed.

Video at the scene showed a bullet hole had shattered the front windshield of a silver car. There were five bullet holes in the car, which was parked at the Kaiser front entrance.

Anyone with information should call police at (925) 778-2441 or Detective Adrian Gonzalez at (925) 779-6923. Tipsters can also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.



A bullet hole is found in a car window after a double Antioch shooting. Nov. 5, 2019

An Antioch police officer talks on the phone following a double shooting. Nov. 5, 2019

Antioch police officers surround a car after a 17-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old boy was shot. Nov. 5, 2019

Several gunshots were reported near the intersection of Morro and La Jolla drives at about 7:10 p.m., Antioch police said. Nov. 5, 2019