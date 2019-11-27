17-year-old killed in front of North Richmond store

article

A 17-year-old boy was killed Tuesday morning in the Contra Costa County community of North Richmond, sheriff's officials said.

The teen was shot in front of a store in the 500 block of Market Avenue before someone called 911 at 11:25 a.m.

His name is not being released yet.

Deputies responded and found the teen on the sidewalk suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to sheriff's officials.

Deputies started CPR and paramedics took over before the boy was taken to a hospital. The boy was pronounced dead there.

Anyone with information about the apparent shooting is asked to call the investigation division at (925) 313-2600. Tips can be sent to

tips@so.cccounty.us or called in anonymously to (866) 846-3592.