18-year-old arrested in connection with Fremont auto burglary

article

Police in Fremont on Friday arrested a man in connection with an auto burglary.

Kevin Perry, 18, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of auto burglary and resisting arrest, according to the Fremont Police Department.

On Friday at 9:46 a.m., several residents on a walk near Cherry Court saw two men break into a vehicle.

The residents yelled at the men, who then fled in a vehicle.

Officers responded to the scene and located the suspect vehicle, which fled onto Miller Place.

The two occupants abandoned the vehicle and then fled on foot.

Police set up a perimeter, and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office responded with a K9 unit. The sheriff's office also deployed a drone to help search for the suspects.

Advertisement

A short time later, a resident called police and said an unknown suspect was hiding in the resident's yard.

Police located the suspect hiding in the bushes, and he was taken into custody.

The second suspect was not located during a subsequent search.

The suspect arrested, later identified as Perry, was not cooperative with police, and officers were not able to confirm his identity in the field, police said.

He was taken to jail, where his fingerprints and photograph were taken to verify his identity.

Due to recent orders from the Judicial Council of California, officers were prevented from booking Perry into custody, and he was issued a citation for felony burglary and resisting arrest and released.

Police said Perry is on felony probation out of Alameda County for two separate incidents of grand theft and vandalism.

The suspect vehicle had been reported stolen by Perry's mother, police said, but she did not want charges brought against her son.