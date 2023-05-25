Expand / Collapse search

18-year-old arrested in stabbing on Muni bus

San Francisco
Bay City News
SAN FRANCISCO - APRIL 25: Passengers board a MUNI bus along Market Street April 25, 2006 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO - A man was detained after allegedly stabbing another man on a Muni bus in San Francisco's Excelsior District on Wednesday evening, according to police.

The 18-year-old suspect was arrested after the stabbing reported around 6:35 p.m. in the area of Geneva Avenue and Stoneridge Lane. His name was not immediately available Thursday.

The 46-year-old victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are considered life-threatening, police said.

No other details about the stabbing were released. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.