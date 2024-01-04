18-year-old killed in Treasure Island fireworks explosion identified

An 18-year-old who died in an accident involving fireworks on Treasure Island has been identified by the medical examiner.

The victim was Marciano Antone Gordon, according to the San Francisco Medical Examiner.

San Francisco police officers were called to an explosion on Treasure Island just 40 minutes into the New Year and found that one person had been injured by fireworks.

Police arrived at the scene near Exposition Drive and Gateview Avenue and attempted life-saving efforts, but the victim died from his injuries.

Authorities have not provided further details on the type of fireworks used during the incident.