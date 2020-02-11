18-year-old struck by hit-and-run driver after getting off bus in Concord

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Concord that left an 18-year-old in critical condition.

Officers were called to the Port Chicago Highway on-ramp to eastbound Highway 4, shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Monday.

Officers arrived to find the man, identified by family friends as Joe Barrett, with critical injuries.

The CHP said a hit-and-run collision on the Port Chicago Highway on-ramp to eastbound Highway 4 on Feb. 10, 2020 left a teenager in critical condition.

Authorities said the driver who struck Barrett just left him there.

His loved ones said he had just gotten off the bus after being at the library.

"He then gets transported to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek, one of the best facilities in the area and he's classified as life-threatening condition," said CHP Officer Brandon Correia said.

Investigators said they finally received a small break in the case after countless tips.

Officers have a person and vehicle of interest as they work to figure out how the crash happened.

"There’s no camera there that we can just go back and review the evidence, or review the tape roll. So we don’t know if this 18-year-old is crossing, running on the shoulder in a legal spot and then gets catapulted into the roadway; we don’t know that," Correia said.

Barrett's family said the pain is still too raw to speak.

They're hoping someone comes forward with information to help get the driver of the road.



