18-year-old surrenders in San Rafael shooting: police

San Rafael police said an 18-year-old turned himself in as the shooter allegedly responsible in a weekend gunfire injury and ensuing traffic collision.

In a statement, Lt. Scott Eberle said that Andy Arevalo surrendered on Thursday in the "B street incident."

On Saturday, police had responded to a collision involving several cars as well as a victim who had been shot in the 500 block of B Street. Two suspects were seen running from the scene.

But with Arevalo's arrest, police said that there are "no longer any outstanding suspects in this case."

No more details were provided, including why Arrevalo turned himself in and why he allegedly shot another person. That person did not die and his injuries were not disclosed.

Arevalo will be booked at the Marin County Jail on three counts of attempted homicide and one count of conspiracy.

"We deeply regret that this tragic event occurred, and our heartfelt condolences go out to all the victims and community members affected," Eberle said in a statement.



Investigators in this case are continuing to process evidence and interview any witnesses to this event.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 415-485-3000.