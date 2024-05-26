San Rafael traffic collision, shooting are related, police say

San Rafael police officers responding to a collision involving several cars on Saturday afternoon found a man suffering from gunshot wounds – and they said the two are connected.

The traffic collision was reported in the 500 block of B Street, where two suspects were seen running from the scene, Sgt. Raul Aguilar said.

They also found a man injured by bullets; the San Rafael Fire Department took him to the hospital.

The collision followed multiple calls of a disturbance about 2:39 p.m. in the 500 block of D Street, police said.

"Based on our initial investigation, these two incidents are connected and are confined to the individuals involved," police said in a press release. "There is no threat to the public at large."

Police asked residents of the area to review their home surveillance cameras for any video footage of the incidents.

They declined to give any more detaisl.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Rafael Police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online here.

