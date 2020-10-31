19-year-old man arrested for attempted murder after shooting two people in Rohnert Park

article

Two people were wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning in Rohnert Park in what police say was a planned ambush.

Police apprehended the suspect in the shooting, identified as 19-year-old Christopher Calamateos of Rohnert Park just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

The shooting unfolded on the 400 block of Santa Alicia Drive where Calamateos waited for the two victims to arrive before surprising them and shooting them from behind a vehicle.

Both of the victims, who were not identified, were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One had suffered a gunshot to the stomach and another to the leg, and the second victim suffered a gunshot to the leg.

Police say the suspect used a 9mm handgun based on evidence at the scene.

Just before 1 p.m., Calamateos was seen walking in the area of County Club Drive and Civic Center Drive. Police arrested him without incident, and he was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on attempted murder charges.

Police say the incident was not random and does appear to be targeted at the two victims.