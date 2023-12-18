19-year-old woman dies in Richmond-San Rafael Bridge crash

A 19-year-old San Rafael woman died in a crash late Sunday that closed the westbound direction of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge for more than three hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened mid-span on the bridge shortly before 8 p.m., when a silver Honda Civic headed west rear-ended a Mazda SUV and overturned, according to CHP spokesman Officer Darrel Horner.

The woman who died was a passenger in the Honda. Her name was not released on Monday.

The Honda's driver, a 20-year-old man from San Rafael, suffered major injuries in the crash, the CHP said.

The driver of the Mazda wasn't injured.

It's not believed that driver impairment caused the collision, Horner said.

The crash is under investigation.