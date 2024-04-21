Ferry service from Sausalito suspended indefinitely after structural compromise found at pier

Ferry service between Sausalito and San Francisco has been suspended indefinitely because of an issue with the pier.

The Golden Gate Ferry made the announcement Friday, with no updates given over the weekend.

The pier is blocked off with caution tape, and there is a sign telling people that service is suspended because of a structural compromise found during a routine inspection.

"It’s going to be a total drag. I mean the ferry is really easy. And for me, parking in the city is so expensive and just commuting, I love it. It drops you off and you’re right in the financial district," said Sausalito resident Bobbi, who uses the ferry multiple times a week.

KTVU asked representatives at the Golden Gate Ferry about the damage, but they wouldn't specify what it was or say when the pier might be open again.

On Sunday morning, there was a crane at the end of the pier.

"For tourists, it’s a big deal. We get tons of tourists in Sausalito that come in on the bicycles then take it back across the bridge, so yea, just not a good thing. I hope we get it figured out soon," said Bobbi.

A couple visiting from the UK said they intended to take the ferry on Sunday, but luckily they saw the closed signs the day before.

"We noticed that the ferry was off so we said we better get an Uber in the morning because we planned on getting the ferry over this morning," said Shannon and Sean Hetherington.

One resident walking by is hoping this issue with the pier pushes the city to update the area.

Adrian Benton said he wasn't surprised to hear structural damage was found.

"There’s a plan to put in a new ferry dock. This one was built in 1996 and is structurally deficient already, so we knew we had to replace it and now obviously it looks like we waited a little too long, so hopefully this increases the urgency," said Brenton.

Throughout the weekend, the Golden Gate Ferry offered buses to take riders to San Francisco, but they haven't announced a schedule for those buses during the week yet.







