19-year-olds arrested after backpack robbery in Burlingame

Two 19-year-olds were arrested on Thursday in Burlingame after they allegedly pretended to have a gun hidden in their pockets and took somebody's backpack before taking off in a black sedan, police said.

Burlingame police said they were called out about 4:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of Old Bayshore Road to help with a robbery.

Even though the driver of the black sedan took off, police said they were able to track the car with the help of Automated License Plate Reader cameras, all the way to San Francisco.

San Francisco police spotted the car, which then drove on the highway, and from there, California Highway Patrol officers pursued the car westbound on Interstate 580 into Richmond, police said.

That's where they detained Angel Alegrerangel and Gerardo Valenciadiaz, both 19-year-old residents of Richmond, arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy. Both were booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

Burlingame police said they found the victim's backpack belongings in their car.

