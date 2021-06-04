1st drawing in California's lottery kicks off: Win up to $1.5M

The first drawing in California's vaccine lottery will take place on Friday, if you've been vaccinated, then you're eligible.

The lottery begins at 10 a.m.

Fifteen people who received at least one dose of the COVID shot will be randomly picked today and also next Friday.

The people selected will win $50,000 dollars in cash.

California is one of several states trying to incentivize people still reluctant to get the COVID vaccine - with money.

Winners will be identified by an anonymous number and the county they live in.

On June 15, when the state fully reopens, 10 people who've already had their vaccines will be selected to win $1.5 million each.

The first 2 million people to get shots on, or after May 27, will automatically receive $50 gift cards.

California's "Vax for the Win" program is the largest in the nation. The state's set aside $116 million dollars for the prizes and incentives.

The state is working with community organizations, to let people know about all the clinics and different places they can get their covid vaccine.