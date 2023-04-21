1st Trader Joe's store unionizes in California

article

A Trader Joe's in Oakland has become the first of the chain's supermarkets in California to unionize.

The workers at the Rockridge neighborhood grocery store voted Thursday 73 to 53 in favor of forming a union.

Employees said they deserved a seat at the bargaining table when it comes to pay, benefits and safety.

Trader Joe's United, the nascent union, celebrated the vote with an Instagram post.

Trader Joe's employees have previously unionized stores in Hadley, Mass. Louisville, and Minneapolis.



