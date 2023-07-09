Powerball ticket worth $2.7 million sold in California
LOS ANGELES - You've still got a chance!
While there was no winner for Saturday night's Powerball jackpot, someone who bought a ticket in the Central Valley came very, very close to winning the top prize.
According to the drawing data from California Lottery, a ticket with five of the six winning numbers was sold in Stockton at Quik Stop located at 4707 Quail Lake Drive #400.
That ticket is worth $2,680,384.
SUGGESTED:
- Powerball jackpot grows to $650 million
- $1.7 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Ventura County
- I fell into my chair': Iowa couple wins $2M Powerball prize after losing home in tornado
A fortunate player did not end up taking home roughly $630 million jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, with a cash option of $310.6 million.
The winning numbers drawn Saturday night were 24-07-32-23-43 with a red Powerball number of 18. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.
This is the 34th consecutive drawing without a lucky winner.
The Monday, July 10 drawing jackpot will be $650 Million with cash value of $328.3 million.
The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.