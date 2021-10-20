5 displaced by kitchen fire in East Oakland apartment

Five people lost their home Wednesday afternoon to what was likely an accidental fire in an East Oakland apartment building, fire officials said.

Crews responded at 2:16 p.m. to the fire reported in the 2100 block of 90th Avenue.

Firefighters were able to contain the two-alarm fire to one unit, the Oakland Fire Department wrote on Twitter. Fire officials initially said the fire spread to four of the building's 19 units.

Everyone escaped injury. The fire appears to have started in the kitchen of a first-floor unit, according to preliminary information from fire officials.



No other details about the fire were immediately available.