2-alarm fire at vacant building near San Jose State University

Firefighters on Tuesday responded to a 2-alarm fire in a vacant building near San Jose State University.

The fire was first reported at 4:02 a.m. near the intersection of 3rd and East San Salvador streets in San Jose.

Crews managed to get the fire at the vacant commercial building under control in less than one hour.

Fire Capt. Michael Maas, however, did say firefighters faced some major challenges as they battled the flames as some of the stairwells were blocked off and it was hard to gain access.

No injuries have been reported.