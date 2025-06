Firefighters in east Contra Costa County responded to a two-alarm fire involving homes in Brentwood on Thursday.

According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, four homes and multiple "outbuildings" were involved.

Around 2:45 p.m., the fire department said the fire had been knocked down.

They say firefighters will stay on the scene for clean up.

It's unclear how the fire started.

