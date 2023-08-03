2 arrested after $30,000 stolen at San Jose poker game during home invasion

article

San Jose police announced they arrested two people in connection with a home invasion robbery during a poker game — even after one of the suspects tried to escape through the attic, but ended up literally falling into custody.

Sgt. Jorge Garibay said Thursday that Anhkhao Ledo and Nicholas Boyd, both 39-year-old San Jose residents, were arrested for alleged robbery, kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon.

The arrests come after police said two armed masked suspects smashed into the rear sliding door of a home in the 4000 block of Ambrose Court on May 4, entering and demanding money from at least 10 poker players.

After making the poker players get on the floor, the two armed men allegedly fled with over $30,000 in cash and stolen property. One victim was struck in the head with a firearm, and another was forced to get money from a bedroom, police said.

Police even used a K-9 to take Ledo into custody. Officers searched and found some of the stolen property as well as one gun.

Three months later, police were able to find Boyd and connect him to the robbery as well.

When police showed up to arrest Boyd at a San Jose home, he barricaded himself inside. Police said two children with special needs were also in the home.

Police said he then tried to escape through an attic space and provided a photo of what appears to be a large hole in the ceiling showing insulation, emptying into a shower stall.

He ended up falling and was taken into custody.

Boyd is being held on no bail and will appear in court on Aug. 11.

Ledo is no longer in custody according to a Santa Clara County jail records.

Police did not say whether the pair knew those at the poker table.