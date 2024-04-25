2 arrested after road rage argument leads to gunfire exchange in Santa Rosa

article

Two people were arrested after an argument on the road spiraled into a shoot-out in Santa Rosa, authorities said.

A police evidence technician was towing a vehicle in the 900 block of Pressley Street around 11:04 a.m. and witnessed the driver of a black Volkswagen Tiguan fire a gun from his car and into the back window of a gray Nissan Altima.

As other officers responded, the Nissan driver saw the marked police cars and pulled over to the side of the road. The Volkswagen driver, later identified as 34-year-old Rohnert Park resident William Kammerer, did not yield to an attempted traffic stop and a short pursuit ensued, police said.

Featured article

When Kammerer approached the area of Mendocino Avenue and Fifth Street, he got out of the Volkswagen and ran into a city parking garage, where a police sergeant found him and took him into custody. Two firearms were recovered from the Volkswagen, according to police.

Investigators determined the two drivers got into an argument near Hendley and Pressley streets, where Kammerer fired a round that shattered the back glass of the Nissan. Kammerer fired two additional shots at the Nissan driver, who fired at least one round in return. No one was struck by any of the gunfire, police said.

Kammerer was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of multiple felonies, including shooting into an occupied vehicle, assault, evading police and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The 20-year-old Petaluma resident who was driving the Nissan was also booked into jail on suspicion of felony possession of a concealed firearm, though Santa Rosa police did not release his name because he was the victim of a violent crime.