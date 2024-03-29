Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
7
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 PM PDT until SAT 5:00 AM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM PDT until FRI 11:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM PDT, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM PDT until SAT 5:00 AM PDT, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
until SAT 3:00 AM PDT, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore

Video: Toyota driver shoots window on I-880 in Hayward during road rage incident

By KTVU staff
Updated  March 29, 2024 12:21pm PDT
Hayward
KTVU FOX 2

Video: Man shoots into Toyota on I-880 in Hayward during road rage incident

A man was captured on video shooting into a Toyota sedan on I-880 north in Hayward during some type of road rage incident, the California Highway Patrol said.

HAYWARD, Calif. - A man driving a Toyota sedan on I-880 north in Hayward was caught on video shooting the window of some sort of big rig during a road rage incident, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP shared the video on Facebook from the Wednesday 3 p.m. event south of Alvarado Niles Road.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries from the glass shattering inside his car, the CHP said.

Officers were able to arrest the Toyota driver within 24 hours, and the CHP said they found two guns and ammunition inside the suspect's house.

The CHP did not identify the suspect, say what sparked the road rage or whether the shooter and the victim knew each other. 

Aggressive driving has increasingly become a major cause of concern, the CHP said. If you find that you have agitated another driver, do not react or retaliate, as the CHP said this will only cause the situation to escalate. 

CORRECTION: KTVU originally misidentified who was the shooter. 