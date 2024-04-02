2 arrested in American Canyon triple shooting outside Safeway

Two arrests were made in connection to a triple shooting in the parking lot of a Safeway grocery store in American Canyon.

Christian Evans, 18, of Vallejo, and an unnamed juvenile were arrested on attempted murder charges in the shooting that occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday at 103 West American Canyon Road, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

The incident stemmed from an altercation that escalated into gunfire, authorities said.

Three males were shot and taken to a local hospital. They have not been released. and their conditions are unknown.

Evans and the juvenile suspect are being held without bail.

Photos from the scene showed a Lexus behind crime tape with what appeared to be a bullet hole through the passenger's side of the windshield. Another vehicle's passenger side front window appeared to have a bullet hole and the window was shattered, but barely intact.



The crime scene tape was concentrated at the Safeway gas station.