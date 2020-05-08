2 arrested in attempted burglary at San Carlos gun store

article

San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies arrested two people early Friday morning in connection with an attempted burglary at the Imbert and Smithers Inc. gun shop.

Deputies from the San Carlos bureau of the sheriff's office responded around 3:48 a.m. and found broken glass in front of the store. The deputies established that no one had entered the store because the security bars behind the glass remained intact.

While searching the area, deputies located 27-year-old Menlo Park resident Blake Archibald and a 17-year-old San Jose resident whose name was not released.

The deputies determined from security footage of the storefront that the two suspects had attempted to break into Imbert and Smithers but could not get past the security bars. Imbert and Smithers did not lose any property, according to the sheriff's office.

Archibald was booked at the Maguire Correctional Facility while the 17-year-old was booked into San Mateo County's Youth Services Center. People with information on the case can contact the sheriff's office's anonymous tip line at 1 (800) 547-2700.

