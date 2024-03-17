2 arrested in separate alleged DUI crashes in Sonoma County

Two men in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of unrelated collisions involving alleged driving under the influence in Petaluma on Saturday night and early Sunday, police said.

The first crash was reported at 10:54 p.m. in the 200 block of Petaluma Boulevard North, where officers determined that an orange Dodge Charger heading south crashed into the rear of a motorcycle, according to Petaluma police.

The Dodge driver, a 22-year-old Santa Rosa man, allegedly showed signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking alcohol. He was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and was booked into Sonoma County Jail while the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital to be treated for a possible broken leg, police said.

Related article

Then at 12:11 a.m., police responded to a solo-vehicle crash at the roundabout in the intersection of South McDowell Boulevard and Baywood Drive and learned the driver had fled the scene on foot.

Officers found the driver, a 21-year-old Petaluma man, hiding in the side yard of a home a couple of blocks away from the crash scene. He also allegedly showed signs of alcohol intoxication and was eventually arrested for DUI and booked into county jail, according to police.