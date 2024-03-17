North Bay woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash causes major injuries

Police in Rohnert Park have arrested a woman on suspicion of driving under the influence after she was in a collision early Sunday morning which resulted in major injuries.

At about 2:37 a.m., the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety received several 911 calls about a collision near the intersection of Rohnert Park Expressway and Commerce Boulevard.

Police and fire crews arrived by 2:40 a.m. and discovered a Toyota pickup truck that had collided with a Scion sedan. The man who had been driving the Scion received major injuries to his lower extremities, RPDPS said. He was extricated from his vehicle and taken to the hospital. His current condition was not known as of Sunday morning, but he was undergoing surgery.

The driver of the Toyota pickup, Rohnert Park resident Maria Valencia, 44, had two men in the vehicle with her, one of which was uninjured and one of which who sustained moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Investigators determined that the Scion was traveling westbound on Rohnert Park Expressway and the Toyota truck was headed northbound on Commerce Boulevard when they collided in the intersection. Police said the traffic signals were functioning properly, but it has not yet been determined who had the right of way.

Police allege that Valencia was showing symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol and that she performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Police also allege she blew a preliminary blood-alcohol content test of .15%. She was taken to the hospital to get checked out by a doctor and then she was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of felony driving under the influence with a BAC greater than .08 resulting in injury.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has information that would be helpful to this case is encouraged to call Public Safety Officer Angelesco at (707) 584-2600.