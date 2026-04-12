2 arrested in SF after reported gunfire in Russian Hill

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The Brief The San Francisco Police Department told KTVU that officers responded just before 3 a.m. on Sunday to Russian Hill on reports of a shooting. Officers learned that a car with two people inside drove past the home at the time of the reported shooting, and investigators were able to identify the owner of the car as 25-year-old Amanda Tom of San Francisco. Police caught up with Tom and 23-year-old Muhamad Tarik Hussein at a home in the 2000 block of Taylor Street, and both were arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge.



Two people were arrested in San Francisco early on Sunday morning after allegedly firing shots in the city’s Russian Hill neighborhood.

What we know:

The San Francisco Police Department told KTVU that officers responded just before 3 a.m. to Russian Hill on reports of the shooting.

At the scene, officers learned that a car with two people inside drove past the home at the time of the reported shooting, and investigators were able to identify the owner of the car as 25-year-old Amanda Tom of San Francisco.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Suspects arrested:

Police caught up with Tom and 23-year-old Muhamad Tarik Hussein at a home in the 2000 block of Taylor Street, and detained both without incident.

Police also searched the home where the two suspects were found, and uncovered three firearms. However, the SFPD did not confirm if the guns were used in the reported shooting.

Tom and Hussein were arrested and booked into San Francisco County Jail for negligent discharge, the SFPD said.