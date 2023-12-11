2 arrests in case of Bay Area teen gunned down while visiting family

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the death of a 15-year-old Pittsburg teen, who was gunned down while visiting family in Lodi over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Alan Ruiz Jr. was shot and killed on the night of Nov. 25 at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Hale Road in Lodi.

The Lodi Police Department provided an update on Sunday, saying that a 15-year-old from Delhi, in Merced County, was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into Peterson Juvenile Hall.

Investigators also identified a co-conspirator in the shooting as 30-year-old Alberto Valentin of Lodi. Valentin faces charges of homicide, weapons violations, and gang enhancement.

The exact motive for the shooting was not disclosed by law enforcement officers. However, relatives previously told KTVU that Alan may have been killed in a case of mistaken identity.

Alan had been staying with his father, aunt, and grandmother in Lodi for the holiday weekend. He lived in the Bay Area and was a sophomore at Pittsburg High School.

His aunt, Ada Ruiz, shared that Alan called her earlier that Saturday, telling her that five men showed up to the apartment complex and threatened him.

"Auntie, there’s some guys outside throwing gang slurs saying what colors do I claim," recalled Ruiz. "And he said ‘I’m claiming Jesus.’"

After the men left, Alan went outside again about an hour later to talk to a girl who lived nearby.

"All of a sudden you see this kid slowly approaching them," said Ruiz.

The alleged gunman opened fire and shot Alan four times, including in the back of the head.

Lodi police described the shooting as targeted and driven by gang activity.

"He was not interested in gangs," Ruiz said. "He was peaceful. He was all about God."

His family described the sensitive and kind football fan as a total sweetheart.

"Alan was the sweetest kid," Ada Ruiz said. "If he saw a bug being squashed, it broke his heart."