2 boaters stranded in North Bay marsh rescued by Coast Guard

Two boaters were air-rescued Wednesday evening after they became stranded in the Napa Sonoma Wildlife Marsh, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Cal Fire requested assistance from Coast Guard crews in rescuing the stranded boaters.

Around 7:45 p.m., the Coast Guard's helicopter aircrew was diverted to find the "distressed" boaters. Around an hour later, the aircrew hoisted them on board and transferred them to the Napa County Fire Department at the Napa Airport.

"I quickly realized that a rescue boat was not going to be possible due to the tides, so our crew knew we needed to assist," said Lt. Cmdr. Molly R. Smith, a pilot with Air Station San Francisco. "Given the cold weather conditions, our priority was ensuring the safety of the boaters and preventing hypothermia."

It's unclear if the boaters suffered any injuries.

The Coast Guard says it encourages all mariners and those planning to be out on the water to file a float plan and check the weather and tide conditions beforehand.